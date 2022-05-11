SailGP – Bespoke scoring system required for Japan team

Due to the delay in preparing an F50 for Nathan Outteridge’s Japan team, a bespoke scoring system will operate for the Season 2 runner up.

When SailGP’s Season 3 kicks off this weekend (14-15 May) Japan SailGP will not race in the first three events, requiring a dedicated bespoke scoring system for the Season 2 runner up.

This system will see Japan awarded average points for the races they miss based on the first events they eventually race in the 2022/23 season.

The situation has arisen as there are now ten teams signed-up but only nine F50’s available.

Japan apparently got the ‘short-straw’ and will have to sit out the first three events of the season to allow one of the new teams – Canada – to enter the league on time.



SailGP’s international broadcast commentators Stevie Morrison and David ‘Freddie’ Carr said it was a ‘huge shame’ Japan would not be able to start Season 3 with the rest of the fleet.

“I for one am absolutely buzzing [. . . ] for them to have double point regattas effectively – I think that’s going to be really cool.” said Carr.

And in an attempt to put a favourable gloss on the situation he added . . . “This system would supercharge the intensity of the racing for the first three events in which Japan compete.”

Although that might not be the way that Nathan Outteridge sees the situation, as any slip-up in those intial races could wipe-out the rest of the season for the Japan team.

Japan SailGP are expected to join the season for event four in Copenhagen (19-20 Aug).

Then Outteridge will face nine well tuned teams, with three race results already on the scoreboard, with an untried boat and teams keen to keep them from scoring decent points at those initial ‘double point’ events.

The opening event, Bermuda Sail Grand Prix presented by Hamilton Princess takes place 14-15 May in the Sound, and will feature two new teams – Canada and Switzerland – racing their first Sail Grand Prix as Season 3 gets underway.

Bermudian storms have hit the fleet this week, putting paid to some opportunities for training – but the conditions are likely to clear up in time for the weekend.

Related Post:

SailGP season opens without Nathan Outteridge’s Japan team

Ainslie’s SailGP team hit the water for Season 3 opener in Bermuda