5.5 Metre French Open – Aspire is Day 2 leader

Mateusz Kusznierewicz, Przemysław Gacek and Simon Fry, sailing Aspire, take the lead at the 2021 5.5 Metre French Open on Day 2.

After three more races a 1, 2, 4 scoreline put Aspire one point ahead of New Moon II of Mark Holowesko, Peter Vlasov and Christoph Burger, while Day 1 leaders, Momo of Dieter Schön, Markus Wieser and Thomas Auracher drop to third at the Régates Royales in Cannes.

In generally light winds, each of the top three boats won a race on a day that was quite mentally draining and in which the right side tended to bring the biggest benefits.



5.5 Metre French Open – After 6 races, 1 discard (14 entries)

1st POL 17 ASPIRE 2 1 5 1 2 4 – – 10 pts

2nd BAH 24 NEW MOON II OCS 4 1 2 3 1 – – 11 pts

3rd SUI 229 MOMO 1 3 2 OCS 1 5 – – 12 pts

4th BAH 23 ALI-BABA 5 2 3 3 4 2 – – 14 pts

5th SUI 219 BLACK & WHITE 3 5 4 5 6 8 – – 23 pts

6th SUI 213 PUNGIN 4 DNF 8 4 5 3 – – 24 pts

7th NOR 68 OTTO DNF 6 6 6 7 9 – – 34 pts

8th FRA 63 ENEZ C’LAS II 6 7 7 8 8 7 – – 43 pts

9th GER 84 ALI BABA 7 8 9 7 12 10 – – 41 pts

10th GER 83 SILVER FOX 9 10 11 11 11 6 – – 58 pts

Full results available here . . . (pdf)

Related Post:

5.5 Metre French Open at the Regates Royales – Day 1