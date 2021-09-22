5.5 Metre French Open at the Regates Royales – Day 1

The 5.5 Metre French Open at the Régates Royales in Cannes opened to near perfect champagne sailing conditions, with the biggest entry in Cannes for some time . . . 14 boats from six nations taking part.

SUI229 Momo of Dieter Schön, Markus Wieserand Thomas Auracher, leads overall from POL17 Aspire of Mateusz Kusznierewicz, Przemysław Gacek and Simon Fry, BAH 23 Ali-Baba of Craig Symonette, Flavio Marazzi and William Alloway in third.

After a postponement to wait for the wind, the breeze arrived and kept building through the early afternoon to 12-16 knots for a great day of sailing.



New Moon II was fastest around the course in the first race but had started early, and scored OCS, handing the race win to Momo from Aspire and Black & White of Daniel Schenker, Mark Dangel and Renato Marazzi.

Aspire then won the second race from Ali-Baba and Momo, before New Moon II of Mark Holowesko, Peter Vlasov and Christoph Burger took the third and final race of the day from Momo and Ali Baba.

Racing at the 5.5 Metre French Open in Cannes continues until Friday.

5.5 Metre French Open – After 3 races (14 entries)

1st SUI 229 MOMO 1 3 2 – – 6 pts

2nd POL 17 ASPIRE 2 1 5 – – 8 pts

3rd BAH 23 ALI-BABA 5 2 3 – – 10 pts

4th SUI 219 BLACK & WHITE 3 5 4 – – 12 pts

5th BAH 24 NEW MOON OCS 4 1 – – 20 pts

6th FRA 63 ENEZ C’LAS II 6 7 7 – – 20 pts

7th GER 84 ALI BABA 7 8 9 – – 24 pts

8th SUI 213 PUNGIN 4 DNF 8 – – 27 pts

9th NOR 68 OTTO DNF 6 6 – – 27 pts

10th FRA 43 BAGHEERA VIII 8 9 10 – – 27 pts

Full results available here . . . (pdf)