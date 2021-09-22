Eyes on the Prize at Shoreham RS200 Sacred SEAS series

Five local boats and seven travellers from across the southeast made for a very competitive fleet at the Shoreham RS200 Sacred SEAS series.

All eyes were on the prizes, with several bottles of premium gin, vermouth, and spiced rosehip cup up for grabs, courtesy of our new sponsor, Sacred Spirits.

Following four close fought races David Jessop and Sophie Mear from Hayling Island SC took a well-deserved win.

Chris and Nicki Webber of Pevensey Bay SC were in second with Tom Goodey and Richard Thomas just squeezing into third.

Michael Warwicker and Lynn Ratcliffe took the trophy for first Shoreham boat, showing the locals how it should be done.

RS200 Sacred SEAS series – Final after 4 races 1 discard

1st David Jessop and Sophie Mear Hayling Isalnd SC 3 1 1 -4 – – 5 pts

2nd Chris Webber and Nicki Webber Pevensey Bay SC -5 2 3 1 – – 6 pts

3rd Tom Goodey and Richard Thomas RNSA -4 4 2 2 – – 8 pts

4th Chris Thomas and Mark Thomas Broadstairs 2 3 -5 3 – – 8 pts

5th Sam Pascoe and Megan Pascoe Castle Cove SC 1 5 -13 13 – – 19 pts

6th Iain Bird and Andy Bird RYA -8 7 4 8 – – 19 pts

7th Michael Warwicker and Lynne Ratcliffe Shoreham SC 6 6 7 -9 – – 19 pts

8th Sophie Mackley and Will Carroll Shoreham SC 7 -8 6 7 – – 20 pts

9th Joe Warwicker and Chris Handel Shoreham SC -10 9 9 5 – – 23 pts

10th Andrew Barnett and Jo Lloyd Island Barn RSC 9 -11 8 6 – – 23 pts

11th Louise Carr and Paul Walker Shoreham SC 11 -12 10 10 – – 31 pts

12th Richard Harrison and Luke Harrison Shoreham SC 12 10 -13 13 – – 35 pts