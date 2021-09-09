Finn European Masters – Paradise sailing

After the first two races of the Finn European Masters, Zdenek Gebhart, from Czech Republic leads.

Gebhart (1,4) leads by two points from Bas de Waal (6,1) and three points from Cees Scheurwater (5,3), both from The Netherlands.

The largest ever Finn European Masters opened at the Tihanyi Hajós Egylet, Hungary, on Wednesday in ‘paradise’ sailing conditions.

Competitors mainly from across eastern Europe have gathered in Tihany, on Lake Balaton in Hungary for the 2021 Finn European Masters and were treated to some challenging blue water sailing in 27 degrees with 6-10 knots of breeze.

Best placed British competitors are Craig Dalgarno in 36th place and Graham Douglas 53rd.

The first two races were sailed in a 6-10 knots breeze, while a third race was attempted but later abandoned as the breeze became too shifty and unstable.

The tropical weather conditions are expected to persist and the championship continues until Saturday, with 10 races planned over the four-day event.

Finn European Masters – Leaders after 2 races (78 entries)

1st CZE 2 Zdenek Gebhart 1 4 – – 5 pts

2nd NED 29 Bas De Waal 6 1 – – 7 pts

3rd NED 7 Cees Scheurwater 5 3 – – 8 pts

4th HUN 50 Akos Lukats 9 2 – – 11 pts

5th UKR 8 Taras Havrysh 4 13 – – 17 pts

6th HUN 80 Örs Németh 12 6 – – 18 pts

7th UKR 7 Vladimir Stasyuk 7 11 – – 18 pts

8th CZE 33 Ivan Rames 14 8 – – 22 pts

9th RYF 32 Alexey Zhivotovskiy 10 12 – – 22 pts

10th RYF 17 Vasiliy Kravchenko 16 7 – – 23 pts

11th HUN 30 Zsigmond Kantor 22 5 – – 27 pts

12th UKR 10 Valentyn Klymentyev 11 19 – – 30 pts

13th POR 21 Filipe Silva 17 15 – – 32 pts

14th RYF 41 Felix Denikaev 19 16 – – 35 pts

15th RYF 13 Lev Shnyr 21 17 – – 38 pts

16th SUI 21 Attila Szabó 13 26 – – 39 pts

17th HUN 180 Gergely Gerencsér 33 10 – – 43 pts

18th HUN 1 Géza Huszár 2 42 – – 44 pts

19th HUN 51 István Rutai 24 24 – – 48 pts

20th UKR 13 Andriy Podvezko 8 41 – – 49 pts

21st UKR 9 Yevhenii Antonenko 30 21 – – 51 pts

22nd CZE 80 Martin Jozif 43 9 – – 52 pts

23rd HUN 88 Zsombor Majthényi 25 27 – – 52 pts

24th HUN 4 Antal Gábor Pata 15 40 – – 55 pts

25th FRA 53 Gilles Corcaud 37 18 – – 55 pts

Full results available here . . .