Finn European Masters – Paradise sailing

After the first two races of the Finn European Masters, Zdenek Gebhart, from Czech Republic leads.
Gebhart (1,4) leads by two points from Bas de Waal (6,1) and three points from Cees Scheurwater (5,3), both from The Netherlands.
The largest ever Finn European Masters opened at the Tihanyi Hajós Egylet, Hungary, on Wednesday in ‘paradise’ sailing conditions.
Competitors mainly from across eastern Europe have gathered in Tihany, on Lake Balaton in Hungary for the 2021 Finn European Masters and were treated to some challenging blue water sailing in 27 degrees with 6-10 knots of breeze.
Best placed British competitors are Craig Dalgarno in 36th place and Graham Douglas 53rd.
The first two races were sailed in a 6-10 knots breeze, while a third race was attempted but later abandoned as the breeze became too shifty and unstable.
The tropical weather conditions are expected to persist and the championship continues until Saturday, with 10 races planned over the four-day event.
Finn European Masters – Leaders after 2 races (78 entries)
1st CZE 2 Zdenek Gebhart 1 4 – – 5 pts
2nd NED 29 Bas De Waal 6 1 – – 7 pts
3rd NED 7 Cees Scheurwater 5 3 – – 8 pts
4th HUN 50 Akos Lukats 9 2 – – 11 pts
5th UKR 8 Taras Havrysh 4 13 – – 17 pts
6th HUN 80 Örs Németh 12 6 – – 18 pts
7th UKR 7 Vladimir Stasyuk 7 11 – – 18 pts
8th CZE 33 Ivan Rames 14 8 – – 22 pts
9th RYF 32 Alexey Zhivotovskiy 10 12 – – 22 pts
10th RYF 17 Vasiliy Kravchenko 16 7 – – 23 pts
11th HUN 30 Zsigmond Kantor 22 5 – – 27 pts
12th UKR 10 Valentyn Klymentyev 11 19 – – 30 pts
13th POR 21 Filipe Silva 17 15 – – 32 pts
14th RYF 41 Felix Denikaev 19 16 – – 35 pts
15th RYF 13 Lev Shnyr 21 17 – – 38 pts
16th SUI 21 Attila Szabó 13 26 – – 39 pts
17th HUN 180 Gergely Gerencsér 33 10 – – 43 pts
18th HUN 1 Géza Huszár 2 42 – – 44 pts
19th HUN 51 István Rutai 24 24 – – 48 pts
20th UKR 13 Andriy Podvezko 8 41 – – 49 pts
21st UKR 9 Yevhenii Antonenko 30 21 – – 51 pts
22nd CZE 80 Martin Jozif 43 9 – – 52 pts
23rd HUN 88 Zsombor Majthényi 25 27 – – 52 pts
24th HUN 4 Antal Gábor Pata 15 40 – – 55 pts
25th FRA 53 Gilles Corcaud 37 18 – – 55 pts