Star World Championship – First race to Spitzer and Nehammer

Finally the wind made an appearance and the Star World Championship in Kiel managed their first race.

And after two days of waiting the first winners were Johann Spitzer and Hans-Christian Nehammer of Austria.

They finished ahead of defending champions Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Bruno Prada, with Marin Misura and Tonko Barac in third place.

“It always feels good to win a race at the Worlds, especially the first one as everybody wants a good start!” Commented Hans Spitzauer with a wide smile. “We played the right and we were only eighth at the top mark, with a good downwind we rounded fifth at the bottom gate and then we we opted for the left and we were pleased”

“We had good pressure, that allowed us to gain on the other boats, so we stayed where we were, and we were the only one hiking. This is where we won the race. It is so good!”

The Race Committee called for an ‘early’ start Thursday in the hope of finishing two, much needed, races with the 7/8 knot-breeze forecasted earlier in the day.

Star 2021 World Championship – Leaders after race 1 (82 entries)

1st AUT 8529 Johann SPITZAUER and Hans-Christian NEHAMMER – – 1 pts

2nd POL 8548 Mateusz KUSZNIEREWICZ and Bruno PRADA – – 2 pts

3rd CRO 8531 Marin MISURA and Tonko BARAC – – 3 pts

4th ITA 8567 Diego NEGRI and Frithjof KLEEN – – 4 pts

5th CRO 8540 Tonči STIPANOVIĆ and Tudor BILIĆ – – 5 pts

6th GER 8055 Phillip KASUESKE and Michael SCHULZ – – 6 pts

7th HUN 8386 Tibor TENKE and Miklos BEZERETI – – 7 pts

8th FRA 8237 Xavier ROHART and Ante SITIC – – 8 pts

9th DEN 7667 Jesper CHRISTIANSEN and Finn HOFF – – 9 pts

10th SUI 8512 Bernhard SEGER and Walter OESS – – 10 pts

11th DEN 8296 Flemming SORENSEN and Niels THRYSOE – – 11 pts

12th GER 8321 Max KOHLHOFF and Ole BURZINSKI – – 12 pts

13th GER 8204 Jan BORBET and Jesper SPEHR – – 13 pts

14th ARG 8553 Juan KOUYOUMDJIAN and Enrico VOLTOLINI – – 14 pts

15th GER 8378 Frank TUSCH and Sven WINKELMANN – – 15 pts

16th GER 8149 Jolanda-Lene ENGEL-MÜLLER and Christopher ENGEL – – 16 pts

17th GER 8446 Hubert MERKELBACH and Kilian WEISE – – 17 pts

18th GER 8198 Martin JAHRMARKT and Kristian KLEIN – – 18 pts

19th SWE 8108 Erik DAHLEN and David NOGEN – – 19 pts

20th DEN 8532 Jorgen SCHÖNHERR and Markus KOY – – 20 pts

Full results available here . . .