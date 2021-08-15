International Moth UK Nationals – Day 3 Keeping it tight at the top

Day 3 of the International Moth UK Nationals at Stokes Bay saw a new leader emerged after a shuffling of the leading pack.

Dave Hivey, with 20 points, takes a two point lead ahead of overnight leader Dan Ward, who is now second, tied on 22 points with Eddie Bridle.

Jim McMillan slips to fourth with 25 points, Paul Gliddon is fifth with 26 points and then a six point gap to James Gray in sixth on 32 points and Alex Adams with 34 points.

Perhaps the biggest improver was Mike Lennon, up ten places after discarding his two 46 point scores from Friday.

Race winners were: R6 Jason Belben, R7 Dave Hivey, R8 Eddie Bridle and R9 Jim McMillan.

The breeze this morning is around 15 knots with some stronger gusts.

Wetsuit Outlet UK Moth Nationals – Day 3 leaders after 9 races, 2 discard (46 entries)

1st 4817 David Hivey (bfd) 1 5 2 3 4 1 4 -6 – – 20 pts

2nd 4636 Dan Ward 2 3 1 6 1 -9 2 -7 7 – – 22 pts

3rd 4826 Eddie Bridle 1 7 2 -9 -12 3 6 1 2 – – 22 pts

4th 4813 Jim McMillan (bfd) 2 6 1 7 -8 5 3 1 – – 25 pts

5th 4637 Paul Gliddon 4 4 4 4 4 2 -11 -5 4 – – 26 pts

6th 4548 James Gray 3 5 -12 10 2 -19 7 2 3 – – 32 pts

7th 4546 Alex Adams -7 7 3 3 -9 7 3 6 5 – – 34 pts

8th 4766 Mike Lennon 6 8 9 -46 -46 12 8 12 9 – – 64 pts

9th 4717 Dominic Hutton 5 13 10 11 6 11 -14 -19 10 – – 66 pts

10th 4715 Billy Vennis-Ozanne 9 -33 15 -21 15 10 4 9 8 – – 70 pts