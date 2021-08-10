Unicorn Nationals – Jarman retains UK Title at Stone SC

The influence of the current climate resulted in a smaller than usual fleet of Unicorns to attend Stone Week for their National Championship held during the first week of August at Stone Week.

The week started warm with light to moderate Easterly breezes which set the scene for the usual favourites Gary Piper, Will Stefanou and Dan Jarman to be closely fighting it out in challenging tidal conditions.

By the end of Wednesday each had mix of firsts, seconds and thirds making the leaders very close on Unicorn points, with Iain Rogers and local sailor David Taylor following close behind after six races completed.

The following two days forecast an upturn in the veering wind and produced very gusty conditions up to force 6 on Thursday, with force 7 rain squalls snarling across the course on Friday.

Jarman welcomed the challenges and forged ahead with a string of race wins completing the full ten race series to secure both the Unicorn Mazzotti Trophy and the Stone Week Open Multihull Trophy.

2021 Unicorn Nationals Results:

1st Dan Jarman, GBR 1088, 9pts

2nd Gary Piper, GBR 1094, 16pts

3rd Will Stefanou, GBR 1098, 19pts

4th David Taylor, GBR 1067, 37pts

5th Iain Rogers, GBR 1092, 42pts

Open Multihull Division:

1st Dan Jarman, Unicorn GBR 1088, 32pts

Stone Week Fast Handicap Division:

1st Terry Crook, Phantom GBR 1464, 31pts

2nd Dan Jarman, Unicorn GBR 1088, 32pts

3rd Trevor Bawden, Blaze GBR 804, 37pts