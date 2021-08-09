Rolex Fastnet Race record for Maxi Edmond de Rothschild

The extraordinary 32m long Ultime Maxi Edmond de Rothschild crossed the finish of the Rolex Fastnet Race this evening – Monday 9 August.

Finishing at 20:24:54 BST, and setting a new record for the race’s new longer 695 mile course to Cherbourg of 1 days 9 hours 15 minutes and 54 seconds.

With so much of their race upwind, Maxi Edmond de Rothschild hadn’t often hit super-high speeds. However, they had briefly reached 40-41 knots after passing Bishop Rock on their return journey.

With the wind dropping overnight and forecast to be sub-10 knots by tomorrow morning, it is likely that the next Ultimes, Sodebo Ultim 3 and Actual, are likely to lose further ground on Maxi Edmond de Rothschild.