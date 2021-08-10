OK Dinghy Euro Series sets the scene for 2021

Valérian Lebrun, from France, tops the leader board after Stage 1 of the 2021 ART OF RACING OK Dinghy Euro Series.

Following the cancellation of all major OKDIA championships for two years, the freezing of the World Ranking list and the postponement of the Euro League, it was decided to run a one-off Euro Series to cover the major European events during 2021 to provide some focus and publicity for the class and the sailors and to basically have some fun.

The series includes:

• Arco International Regatta, Lake Garda, Italy

• Kieler Woche

• Autumn Trophy, Bandol, France

• All national championships in Europe from July to October

The series has been split into three stages, each containing one of the international events.

Stage 1 has just concluded and includes the Arco International Regatta and the British Nationals.

After two events in Stage 1, Lebrun leads from Germany’s Sonke Behrens and Denmark’s Bo Petersen on the basis of the higher graded Arco International Regatta.

The British Nationals at Weymouth SC attracted 46 entries, the largest UK fleet in more than a decade.

Two days were lost due to extreme winds, the two days sailed were just plain windy.

The UK fleet attracted a number of high profile sailors in readiness for the 2023 World Championship in Lyme Regis.

Former British Sailing Team Finn sailor, Henry Wetherell took four race wins to take the UK title.

Stage 1 Art of Sailing Euro Series leaders:

1st FRA 11 Valerian Lebrun – – 201 pts

2nd GER 77 Soenke Behrens – – 195.36 pts

3rd DEN 21 Bo Petersen – – 189.73 pts

4th NZL 599 Greg Wilcox – – 184.09 pts

5th DEN 1564 Mogens Johansen – – 178.45 pts

6th GER 852 Michael Nissen – – 172.82 pts

7th GER 7 Andreas Pich – – 167.18 pts

8th GER 5 Ralf Tietje – – 161.55 pts

9th DEN 1577 Jørgen Holm – – 155.91 pts

10th GER 75 Dirk Dame – – 150.27 pts

11th GBR 6 Henry Wetherell – – 146 pts

12th FRA 1859 Yann Vilein – – 144.64 pts

13th GBR 223 Nick Craig – – 142.98 pts

14th GBR 2185 Ed Bradburn – – 139.96 pts

15th DEN 1407 Malte Pedersen – – 139 pts

16th GBR 69 Terry Curtis – – 136.93 pts

17th GBR 607 Jim Turner – – 133.91 pts

18th GER 81 Jan-Dietmar Dellas – – 133.36 pts

19th GBR 13 Alex Scoles – – 130.89 pts

20th GBR 91 Russell Clark – – 127.87 pts

Stage 2 will include nationals in Sweden, Denmark and The Netherlands and ends with Kieler Woche. Stage 3 will include the German, Belgian and Polish Nationals and the Autumn Trophy in Bandol.

There are also big numbers expected at many of the upcoming events with the sailors keen to return to competition. While Kieler Woche has a limit of 50, and there are a few spaces left, the Danish Nationals is looking like being the largest event of the year with more than 80 entries to date.

The final international event of the year is the Autumn Trophy at Bandol, from 14-18 September. Located on the Mediterranean, it is a hugely popular and welcoming venue which hosted a fabulous European Championship in 2018. The early entry deadline closes on September 1.

The OKDIA events website will be kept up to date after each event, while Stage 2 results will be published after Kieler Woche.