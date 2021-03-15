America’s Cup – Video round up of Day 5 drama on the Hauraki Gulf

Matt Sheahan rounds up the drama of Day 5 of the 36th America’s Cup as Lunaa Rossa’s world is turned upside down.

Both teams are very polite of each others performance or lack of . . .

But the reality is that Emirates Team New Zealand can wrap-up their defence of the 36th America’s Cup on Tuesday, if Luna Rossa cannot take at least one win from the two races scheduled.



The Match will resume Tuesday at 16:15 NZT time (03:15 UK time) weather permitting, with races 9 and 10.

Races are each day until either Emirates Team New Zealand or Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli reach seven wins.

BBC TV in the UK is showing the racing from 03:00 hrs UK. It is then available on the Red Button One at 07:00 hrs UK.

The America’s Cup YouTube channel also has a free live stream in the UK.

Related Post:

America’s Cup – Advantage Emirates Team New Zealand