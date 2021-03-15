America’s Cup – Day 6 racing set for Stadium Course C

Finally the AC36 stadium course – Course C – will play host to the 36th America’s Cup as Luna Rossa battle to keep their dream alive.

They face Emirates Team New Zealand, who with a two race lead, only need two more wins to successfully defend the Cup in front of their home crowd.

Tuesday, along with the pressure of a potential climax to the Cup, the racing will take place on the stadium race venue off North Head.

The area has been available for some days, yet Regatta Director Iain Murray has been consistent in his view that this course area works well in a southwesterly breeze, a condition we haven’t seen for some time.

And while this is on the forecast, the timing of the arrival of that breeze is critical as the development of those conditions is far from straight forward.

But while the winds start off very light for most of the day, the breeze builds to 9-13 knots later in the afternoon.



“We’re going to the casino today and putting everything on Course C,” said Murray at the morning briefing. “We’re not going to see much until the southwesterly turns up. Whether that is 4 pm, 5 pm or later remains to be seen so we will go out, set up and see.”

“From the forecast it’s a nice breeze, it’s just a question of when it arrives. I am very confident though that we will get at least one race in today.”

Timing, today of all days, it is everything.

