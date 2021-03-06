Everybody’s doing it – Warsash Spring Championships ready to roll

Since the release of the Government’s Roadmap to lead us out of the current coronavirus lockdown in England, sailing clubs have been making plans for reopening their facilities and getting back on the water.

The RYA updated its FAQs on what they believe the latest Government Roadmap means for recreational boating in England, and the RORC intends to organise an RORC Spring Series during April and May.

Joining the rush back to normality, or a close version of it, Warsash Sailing Club has opened entry to the Warsash Spring Championships.

They will provide two weekends of top class racing in the Central Solent on the 17-18 April and 24-25 April.

The club requests that owners make an early entry and they will provide refunds for days when racing is not possible due to the pandemic.

Races have been scheduled for the following classes:

HP 30

IRC 1, IRC 2, IRC 3 & IRC 4

J/70

Performance 40

Quarter Tonner

RS21

SB20

Sonata

Full information and online entry available at www.warsashspringseries.org.uk

The Warsash Spring Series is supported by Race Partners Helly Hansen and Doyle Sails.

