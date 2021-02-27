Tawera wins Mastercard Superyacht Regatta in Auckland

The kiwi based Tawera was the winner of the Mastercard Superyacht Regatta in Auckland hostd by the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron.

After four days of racing on the Hauraki Gulf, it’s the team on Mike Mahoney’s Tawera who have won the first superyacht regatta in the world for over a year.

“Unbelievable, given the climate we are operating under now, it shouldn’t have happened, but thanks to the Squadron, to get this regatta underway was just unbelievable. Everyone’s had a wonderful time, the races were fantastic, the courses were brilliant, and we are really happy to come out with a good result.” said Mahoney.

Despite the continued winning run of Silvertip to take the final race, for Taware finishing in second was enough to confirm their overall victory with 10 points.

In second place overall was Miss Silver with 19 points and in third Silvertip with 20 points.

Mastercard Superyacht Regatta – Final after 6 races

1st TAWERA – – 1 2 2 1 2 2 – – 10 pts

2nd MISS SILVER – – 2 3 4 4 3 3 – – 19 pts

3rd SILVERTIP – – 5 5 1 7 1 1 – – 20 pts

4th WHIRLWIND XII – – 4 1 5 2 5 5 – – 22 pts

5th SASSAFRAS – – 3 4 3 6 4 4 – – 24 pts

6th CATALINA – – 7 6 6 3 6 7 – – 35 pts

7th ASCHANTI IV – – 6 7 7 5 7 6 – – 38 pts