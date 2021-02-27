Tawera wins Mastercard Superyacht Regatta in Auckland

The kiwi based Tawera was the winner of the Mastercard Superyacht Regatta in Auckland hostd by the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron.
After four days of racing on the Hauraki Gulf, it’s the team on Mike Mahoney’s Tawera who have won the first superyacht regatta in the world for over a year.
“Unbelievable, given the climate we are operating under now, it shouldn’t have happened, but thanks to the Squadron, to get this regatta underway was just unbelievable. Everyone’s had a wonderful time, the races were fantastic, the courses were brilliant, and we are really happy to come out with a good result.” said Mahoney.
Despite the continued winning run of Silvertip to take the final race, for Taware finishing in second was enough to confirm their overall victory with 10 points.
In second place overall was Miss Silver with 19 points and in third Silvertip with 20 points.
Mastercard Superyacht Regatta – Final after 6 races
1st TAWERA – – 1 2 2 1 2 2 – – 10 pts
2nd MISS SILVER – – 2 3 4 4 3 3 – – 19 pts
3rd SILVERTIP – – 5 5 1 7 1 1 – – 20 pts
4th WHIRLWIND XII – – 4 1 5 2 5 5 – – 22 pts
5th SASSAFRAS – – 3 4 3 6 4 4 – – 24 pts
6th CATALINA – – 7 6 6 3 6 7 – – 35 pts
7th ASCHANTI IV – – 6 7 7 5 7 6 – – 38 pts