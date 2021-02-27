America’s Cup – Auckland put in Covid Lockdown again

Due to the new COVID 19 level 3 lockdown announced by the New Zealand Government on Saturday, America’s Cup Event Ltd (ACE) is reviewing the effect on the forthcoming America’s Cup event.

New Zealand’s prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, has placed the City of Auckland into a seven-day lockdown from Sunday 28 February after a coronavirus community case of unknown origin was recorded.

The America’s Cup Village activations are closed due to the level 3 restrictions.

The rest of New Zealand will be put into level 2 restrictions that limit public gatherings.



The earliest Auckland will come out of the new Level 3 Lockdown is Sunday 7 March, possibly at Level 2.

The 36th America’s Cup, between Italy’s Luna Rossa and and Emirates team New Zealand, is due to start on the Hauraki Gulf, Auckland on the 6 March.

America’s Cup racing should be possible under Level 2 if the permitted event organiser, ACE, gives permission. A further announcement is expected on Sunday.

An earlier snap three-day lockdown in Auckland caused some America’s Cup Prada challenger races to be delayed, after a family of three were diagnosed with the more transmissible UK variant of Covid-19.

