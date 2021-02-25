2021 RYA Dinghy Show this weekend at a cloud near you

The virtual edition of the 2021 RYA Dinghy Show, presented by Suzuki, will take place this weekend, 27 and 28 February, with On-line visitors able to enter the virtual lobby and explore from 10am on Saturday.

The Suzuki Main Stage and Knowledge Zone will be home to world-class dinghy sailors and leading experts who’ll be sharing their top tips, answering your questions and getting you up to speed on all things dinghy sailing, whether you’re interested in racing or cruising.

With a full agenda of expert talks and coaching sessions, plus two exhibition halls hosting just over 100 exhibitors, there’s plenty to keep you entertained all weekend and buzzing for the season ahead.



The 2021 Show Guide includes everything you need to plan your visit including weekend highlights, a full talk schedule and exhibitor list plus advice and information on how to use the vFairs platform and navigate the show.

To register and join the virtual RYA Dinghy Show on 27-28 February for FREE visit www.dinghyshow.org.uk

For all the latest news and information follow Facebook or Twitter @dinghyshow.