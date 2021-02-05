America’s Cup – Ineos Team UK finally out of the shed

Britannia finally came out of the shed after a few days (or 5?) . . . captured in this video by Justin Mitchell.

In breeze of 10-12 Knots NNW (Left to Right) they sailed out past North Head and unfortunately, for our viewing pleasure, continued all the way around the other side of Browns Island to Course E.

Britannia looking very steady and smooth as they emerge from a four day period in the shed getting the latest updates prior to the declaration of the boat and eqiuipment on Monday 8 February.



The Final of the Prada Cup starts on Saturday 13 February, with Ineos Team UK taking on the Italian Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli team in a first to seven win series.

The Prada Cup organisers have said that they will endeavour to hold most of the races at Courses B, C and D, which provide close spectator viewing, but under certain conditions they may have to use Course E, so they still need to put time in over there.

And it is further away from easy viewing!

Related Post:

America’s Cup – Luna Rossa show-off their new clothes

America’s Cup – Uncharted waters for Ainslie in Prada Cup Final