Vendee Globe – Herrmann makes a move on the Leaders

Charlie Dalin keeps the Vendee lead with less than 160 miles to go to pass Recife on the north easterly corner of Brasil.

Dalin has Louis Burton just 20 nm astern and a new challenger, the German skipper Boris Herrmann has moved into third place overnight Thursday and is now just 38 miles behind Dalin and 18 behind Burton.

Herrmann was quicker than leader Dalin this morning by two knots and in theory his gains should continue at least until the transition zone off Recife where the wind could be lighter depending on the time of day the leaders pass.

Miranda Merron is finally allowing herself to think about Cape Horn, as she said on this morning’s 0400hrs UC call.

“I am in a NW’ly airflow and have just under 800 miles to go to Cape Horn and it is a little bit difficult to know what sails to put up because the breeze is building and there is no point in breaking anything now and so I am being a little bit conservative.”

“And it is going to get windier before it goes to the W and gets lighter.”

Vendée Globe Leaders – Day 69 – Fri 15 Jan – 08:00 hrs UK

1st FRA Charlie Dalin – APIVIA – – 3852 nm to finish – sailing at 13+ knots

2nd FRA Louis Burton – BUREAU VALLEE 2 – 20 nm

3rd FRA Boris Herrmann – SEAEXPLORER – 38 nm

4th FRA Thomas Ruyant – LinkedOut – 41 nm

5th FRA Damien Seguin – GROUPE APICIL – 55 nm

6th FRA Yannick Bestaven – Maître CoQ IV – 159 nm

7th FRA Benjamin DUTREUX – OMIA – WATER FAMILY – 175 nm

8th FRA Giancarlo Pedote – PRYSMIAN GROUP – 181 nm

9th FRA Jean Le Cam – Yes we Cam! – 227 nm

10th FRA Maxime SOREL – V and B-MAYENNE – 537 nm

GBR:

17th GBR Pip Hare – Medallia – 2261 nm

22nd GBR Miranda Merron – Campagne de France – 3895 nm

Retired:

Nicolas Troussel, Alex Thomson, Kevin Escoffier, Alex Thomson, Sebastien Simon, Sam Davies, Fabrice Amedo, Isabelle Joschke

Full rankings available here . . .