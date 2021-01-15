Prada Cup – Luna Rossa protest Ineos Team UK

Following their defeat by Ineos Team UK on Friday, the Italian team Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli protested the British team.

The protest was regarding a line penetrating their mainsail fairing.

The hole has been ruled illegal, but apparently there is no penalty as it was passed at the declaration measurement stage on Wednesday.

INEOS Team UK now will need find an alternative solution before they race again on Saturday.

It is understand that Luna Rossa have been on something of a protest fest, and also issued protests regarding backstays, substitute weights, and stickers.

On Saturday, Day 2 of the Prada Cup, Ineos will race American Magic again in the second race of the day, following the Luna Rossa v American Magic match.

Related Post:

Prada Cup – Ainslie nails Day 1 with back to back wins