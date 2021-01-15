America’s Cup – Prada Cup day 1 Ineos team post race discussion

After what was a remarkable opening day for Ineos Team UK at the Prada Cup in Auckland, Matt Cornwell reviews the action with Tactician Giles Scott and Trimmer Joey Newton.

Ben Ainslie and the Britannia crew took race wins off both their America’s Cup Challenger Selection rivals, putting themselves top of the Prada Cup leader board.



For day 2 Ineos Team UK will race NYYC American Magic in the second match of the day, following the match between Luna Rossa and American Magic.

Lighter breeze expected Saturday, so it will be another critical day for Ineos as they see if their improvements extend into the crucial light wind conditions that proved such a problem in the Christmas race.

You can be sure that American Eagle will be looking for revenge after their poor showing on day 1.

Ineos will then have one more race on Sunday, against Luna Rossa, to complete this first Round Robin session.

They then take a four day break, during which time they can modify their boat, before the second Round Robin session.

See it live here on Sailweb from 02:00 hrs (2am UK) Saturday.

Related Post: