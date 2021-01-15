Prada Cup – Day 2 of the America’s Cup Challenger Selection Series

The first stage of the Prada Cup, Challenger Selection Series features a Round Robin of twelve match races.

The first six match races will take place between 15 and 17 January.

Saturday Day 2 will see NYYC American Magic race against Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli, and then Ineos Team UK against American Magic in the day’s second match.

Warning signal for first race: 15:12 hrs NZL (02:12 hrs UK).

Race Course : Course combination C/D

Weather : Sunny, Wind SW, 7 to 13 knots



Important Prada Cup race points to note:

The wind limits for the Round Robins and Semi-Final Stage – between 6.5 and 21 knots for the whole period between 9 mins and 4 mins before the start.

The Leg 1 time limit will be 12 minutes.

The “time limit” for a race will be 45 minutes.

