Prada Cup – Day 2 of the America’s Cup Challenger Selection Series

The first stage of the Prada Cup, Challenger Selection Series features a Round Robin of twelve match races.
The first six match races will take place between 15 and 17 January.
Saturday Day 2 will see NYYC American Magic race against Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli, and then Ineos Team UK against American Magic in the day’s second match.
Warning signal for first race: 15:12 hrs NZL (02:12 hrs UK).
Race Course : Course combination C/D
Weather : Sunny, Wind SW, 7 to 13 knots
Important Prada Cup race points to note:
The wind limits for the Round Robins and Semi-Final Stage – between 6.5 and 21 knots for the whole period between 9 mins and 4 mins before the start.
The Leg 1 time limit will be 12 minutes.
The “time limit” for a race will be 45 minutes.
