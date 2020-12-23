Seldén SailJuice Winter Series – Brass Monkey rescheduled

Due to the latest COVID situation, the Burghfield Brass Monkey in Berkshire has been postponed to 20th February 2021.

Meanwhile a new event is coming in for the Seldén SailJuice Winter Series, due to take place at Alton Water in Suffolk on the weekend of 27 and 28 March 2021.

While this is getting late in the winter for another event, the organisers have taken the view of keeping as much sailing as possible in this season’s Series.

The following events are in the Seldén SailJuice Winter Series 2020/21:

Datchet Flyer, Datchet Water SC – 5 & 6 December 2020 – Completed

King George Gallop, King George SC – 23 January 2021

John Merricks Tiger Trophy, Rutland SC – 6 & 7 February 2021

Oxford Blue, Oxford SC – 13 February 2021

RESCHEDULED – Burghfield Brass Monkey, Burghfield SC – 20 February 2021

RESCHEDULED – Fernhurst Books Draycote Dash, Draycote Water SC – 6 & 7 March 2021

NEW EVENT – Alton Water Sports Centre, 27 & 28 March 2021

CANCELLED – Grafham Grand Prix, Grafham Water SC – 3 January 2021

CANCELLED – Bloody Mary, Queen Mary SC – 9 January 2021

