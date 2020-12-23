Vendee Globe – Merron not missing elevator-style Christmas music

This festive week looks set to be one of the key phases of this edition of the Vendee Globe solo round the world race.

A high pressure system with light winds is firmly installed on the path to Cape Horn and it does not do any favours at all to those who lead the fleet.

But for those of us watching on land it will be an engaging thriller to watch unfold.

The spotlight is on Yannick Bestaven as he tries to escape from the high pressure first.

Bestaven is super focused without thinking about what could happen:

“May the best one win, the dice is rolling! I prefer not to think too much, the files are very random in the high pressures, but, sure, if I pass it it might be the jackpot!”

Onboard messages from Miranda Merron on Campagne de France . . .

“12 to 22 knots, grey sky, the sea is starting to build. The next low is on its way, ready to sweep us lot up. Christmas Eve tomorrow”

“Things I am not missing out on: the fake cinammon smell piped into supermarkets, dodgy festive elevator-style Christmas music . . . ”

Vendée Globe Leaders – Day 46 – Wed 23 Dec – 08:00 hrs UK

1st FRA Yannick Bestaven – Maître CoQ IV – 10,153 nm to finish – sailing at 12 knots

2nd FRA Charlie Dalin – APIVIA – 94 nm

3rd FRA Thomas Ruyant – LinkedOut – 168 nm

4th FRA Boris Herrmann – SEAEXPLORER – 325 nm

5th FRA Benjamin DUTREUX – OMIA – WATER FAMILY – 341 nm

6th FRA Jean Le Cam – Yes we Cam! – 351 nm

7th FRA Damien Seguin – GROUPE APICIL – 372 nm

8th FRA Isabelle JOSCHKE – MACSF – 383 nm

9th FRA Giancarlo Pedote – PRYSMIAN GROUP – 414 nm

10th FRA Maxime SOREL – V and B-MAYENNE – 595 nm

GBR:

17th GBR Pip Hare – Medallia – 2815 nm

23rd GBR Miranda Merron – Campagne de France – 4081 nm

Retired:

Nicolas Troussel, Alex Thomson, Kevin Escoffier, Alex Thomson, Sebastien Simon, Sam Davies, Fabrice Amedo

