America’s Cup Live – View the World Series and Christmas Race here

The Auckland America’s Cup World Series and Christmas Race begin on Thursday 17 December 2020.
The first race scheduled has a start time of Thursday 15:15 NZDT (02:15) GMT . . . thus in the early hours of Thursday in the UK and Europe.
ACWS racing schedule for Thursday 17 December:
- Race 1 – Emirates Team New Zealand vs Luna Rossa – 02:12 GMT
- Race 2 – American Magic vs INEOS TEAM UK – 02:50 GMT
- Race 3 – INEOS TEAM UK vs Luna Rossa – 03:42 GMT
- Race 4 – American Magic vs ETNZ – 04:20 GMT.
INEOS TEAM UK will open their Day 1 campaign against American Magic at 15:50 NZDT (02:50 GMT).
This will be followed immediately by a race against the Italian Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team at 16:40 NZDT (03:42 GMT).
First race is expected to start at 02:12 GMT and the live broadcast shortly before . . .
Points to note:
- The races will be held on a windward-leeward racecourse with an upwind start
- Each race will last around 25-30 minutes each
- The Leg 1 time limit will be 12 minutes
- The “time limit” for a race will be 45 minutes.
- The permitted wind range is between 6.5 and 21 knots.
Commentator and Expert Media:
Stephen McIvor – NZL – Commentator / Anchor
Ken Read – USA – Sailing Expert
Shirley Robertson – UK – Sailing Expert – On-water
Nathan Outteridge – AUS – Sailing Expert
Results to date:
Race 1 – 1st ETNZ wins by 3min 13 sec from Luna Rossa
Race 2 – 1st American Magic by 5 min from Ineos Team UK
Race 3 – 1st Luna Rossa – Ineos Team UK retires after gate 1
Race 4 – 1st American Magic by 12 secs form ETNZ.
