Sodebo Ultim speeds to the Deep South

On Saturday morning, Thomas Coville and his seven crew are averaging 34 knots, which allowed them to increase their lead over the Idec Sport position, by over 450 miles.

This Saturday morning, her average over the last 24 hours was 34.2 knots

As expected Sodebo Ultim 3, managed to position itself in front of a depression shifting to the east, and began a long leg on Friday night to Kerguelen.

In anticipation of the Deep South, the boat-captain François Duguet is confident about Sodebo Ultim 3’s ability to withstand these days at full speed.

“I have no apprehension, the boat is ready, the crew too, I can’t wait to go.”

The seven man crew includes Britain’s Sam Goodchild (30).

Since the creation of the Trophée Jules Verne, nine records have been broken in 19 attempts.

The present record 40 days 23 hours 30 minutes and 30 seconds, is held since 2017 by Francis Joyon on the Trimaran IDEC.