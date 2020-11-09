Vendee Globe – Who to Watch

Matt Sheahan takes a look at some of the hot shots and who can take the physical punishment of the Vendee Globe Race, solo non-stop race around the world.

A record 33 strong entry that includes some seriously fast boats and hot competiton.

Some are saying that the Vendee Globe race record could tumble once again. Others question whether the new breed are robust enough to go the full 24,296 nautical miles round the world challenge.

The bottom line is that it’s going to be one hell of a race.



