America’s Cup challengers getting in the hard miles

Latest video from New Zealand of the three America’s Cup challengers out sailing on the AC36 race courses off Auckland on Friday.

It is noticable how more composed the American Magic team appear with their boat handling, perhaps as a result of their longer time with their new boat on the water.

Luna Rossareturns to the water after a period back in the shed, and the Ineos UK Team are only just starting to stretch their legs.

Both teams are showing a stop-start performance at present, while the Americans seem able to sail steadily and throw Patriot round the corners in a confident manner.

Still no sight of the second Emirates Team New Zealand AC75 yet. They are expected to reveal and launch in the coming weeek.



The first video is a short clip by Justin Mitchell featuring Patriot, Luna Rossa and Britannia out on the AC36 Course D.

At time of filming from North Head the breeze was 13kts W to WSW at Bean Rock.

Justin comments that Patriot on their way back in after a big day of sailing, were looking very proficient today, throwing down gybes and tacks one after the other.

They looked to be really pushing.



The second video by Mike Cochrane is longer, again showing all three challengers training in the vicinity of Course D.

Mike comments that the wind was in the 12-15 knot range, from a very stable 270 degrees.

For almost all video angles, the wind is coming from the left of the screen.

Patriot was first one the water, followed 30 mins later by Britannia 2. Luna Rossa was a couple of hours behind.

Britannia had a main sail change, and all teams made multiple headsail changes.

