Ports of Auckland allow use of inner harbour races courses

Ports of Auckland has announced that it will facilitate the use of the inner harbour races courses (B and C) for all racing for the 36th America’s Cup event.

It was no big surpise when, following talks between ETNZ and ACE and the Ports of Auckland about a solution to be able to use the the inner harbour courses as envisaged.

The Ports of Auckland then announced that they had agreed to accommodate a further 10 official race days and six reserve days during the Prada Cup Round-Robin and Semi-Final, ensuring all courses are available to all teams.

The decision on what racecourse is used each day is the responsibility of the Regatta Director.

Grant Dalton said he was grateful for Ports of Auckland’s understanding of what was at stake for the people of New Zealand, the worldwide TV audience and the spectators being able to watch the racing from land.

Last week ETNZ filed a request for Mediation with the America’s Cup Arbitration Panel which was rejected due to at least one of the Challengers not agreeing to mediation.

The Challenger of Record, Luna Rossa, thus got what they wanted.

