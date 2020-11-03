Grand Final of RYA Match Racing National Championships

Sixteen skippers were invited to compete for the 2020 title at the RYA National Match Racing Championship Grand Final.

With consideration to the current pandemic, the teams were divided in to two groups to avoid mixing and racing took place over three days. An event typically dogged by light winds, that would not be an issue this year.

The extreme weather dictaed the pace of the event and by Sunday afternoon the gold group took to the water again, and with no chance to move to a knockout stage the pressure was on to win each and every race in the round robin.

Andy Cornah, Christian Hamilton and Robbie King continued their winning ways from Saturday, while defending champion Ted Blowers suffered his second defeat.

As racing continued Andy Cornah’s team was the only not to suffer a loss and with six of the seven flights completed Cornah from the Royal Thames YC had secured victory, but the other teams would need to fight hard to secure second place.

After the final flight there was a four-way tie for second place with Joe Burns topping the pile in second ahead of Robbie King in third with Nick Cherry fourth and Christian Hamilton fifth.

The teams quickly packed up before heading ashore for a very quick, socially-distanced prize giving.

On receiving the Eacott Trophy for the National Match Racing Championship, Andy Cornah thanked his crew as the real heroes of the weekend, helping him to secure the overall victory.