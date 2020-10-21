2020 Optimist European Championship – Day 1 racing

Slovenia declared a state of epidemic on Sunday, right on the first day racing of the 2020 Optimist European Championship in Portorož.
The organizer is upholding to the highest safety conditions and all the participants are complying in the best possible manner.
Light wind conditions caused some delays, with two flight races completed for the boys and just one for the girls
After the first two races, Adriano Cardi Quan (ITA) and Weka Bhanubandh (THA) lead the boys event with 3 points.
Konstantinos Portosalte (GRE) is third with 7 points and fourth Benedek Barna Heder (HUN) with 8 points.
Leading British boy is Santiago Sesto Cosby with a 5 and 8, tied for tenth place on 13 points.
Thomas Kelsall with a 10 and 28 is 48th overall, and Charlie Gatehouse with a 6 and 36 is 54th overall.
Both girls fleets finally started on the black flag, with no clear starts. In a dying breeze they managed to finish their first race but unfortunately had to abandon the second.
In the girls event the leaders are Ewa Lewandowska (POL) and Rebecca Geiger (ITA) who both won their first flight races.
In second are Andriani Georgiou (CYP) and Valade Lomane (FRA) with 2 points, then third with three points are Matilde Bandeira (POR) and Julia Leuckfeld (SWE).
Leading British girl is Emma Breese who finished 31st in her single flight race, next is Ellie Creighton who finished 42nd.
Optimist Boys – After 2 races (156 entries)
1st ITA 9172 Adriano CARDI QUAN – – 2 1 – – 3 pts
2nd THA 1895 Weka BHANUBANDH – – 1 2 – – 3 pts
3rd GRE 2879 Konstantinos PORTOSALTE – – 2 5 – – 7 pts
4th HUN 1311 Benedek Barna HÉDER – – 7 1 – – 8 pts
5th SWE 4833 Leo BIRGERSSON – – 7 2 – – 9 pts
6th AUT 1308 David RHODE – – 9 2 – – 11 pts
7th UKR 101 Sviatoslav MADONICH – – 3 9 – – 12 pts
8th SUI 1907 Lars DITTEL – – 8 4 – – 12 pts
9th SWE 4831 Philip BJORKMAN – – 5 7 – – 12 pts
10th POR 2735 Francisco UVA SANCHO – – 1 12 – – 13 pts
Leading GBR
12th GBR 6583 Santiago SESTO COSBY – – 5 8 – – 13 pts
48th GBR 6043 Thomas KELSALL – – 10 28 – – 38 pts
54th GBR 6470 Charlie GATEHOUSE – – 6 36 42 pts
Optimist Girls – After 1 race (113 entries)
1st POL 1827 Ewa LEWANDOWSKA – – 1 – – 1 pts
1st ITA 9458 Rebecca GEIGER – – 1 – – 1 pts
3rd CYP 2311 Andriani GEORGIOU – – 2 – – 2 pts
3rd FRA 2866 Valade LOMANE – – 2 – – 2 pts
5th POR 2741 Matilde BANDEIRA – – 3 – – 3 pts
5th SWE 4836 Julia LEUCKFELD – – 3 – – 3 pts
7th ESP 3041 Patricia BAÑEZ AGUIAR – – 4 – – 4 pts
7th SUI 1888 Shari CARRARA – – 4 – – 4 pts
9th ESP 3106 Marisa Alejandra VICENS SEGUI – – 5 – – 5 pts
9th ISR 59 Maayan SHEMESH – – 5 – – 5 pts
Leading GBR
61st GBR 6578 Emma BREESE – – 31 – – 31 pts
83rd GBR 6541 Ellie CREIGHTON – – 42 – – 42 pts