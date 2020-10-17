Andersen and Li face second vote in Presidential election

The World Sailing Presidential election will go to second round of voting.

No candidate has received more than 50% of the votes. A second round of voting will therefore be required.

The second round will be between:

Current World Sailing president Kim Andersen (DEN), and vice-president Quanhai Li (CHI).

The two other candidates on the ballot, Uruguayan Scott Perry, a vice-president, and the Spaniard Gerardo Seeliger are dropped after the first round of voting.

Voting will open on the morning of Tuesday 20 October and will close at 15:00 hrs UTC on Friday 23 October 2020.

127 Member National Authorities submitted a verified vote for the first round to the Independent Scrutineer by the deadline of 15:00 hrs UTC on Friday 16 October.

The ballot papers were sent to the Election Committee by secure means on Friday evening with all identifying information removed.

As required by Regulation 4.2, a candidate for President must obtain more than 50% of the votes in order to be elected. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the votes, then a runoff vote must be held between the top two candidates.

The vice-presidential election has been completed. No further voting is required.

The number of votes received by each candidate will be published following the declaration of the results at the General Assembly.

