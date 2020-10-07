Fourth America’s Cup challenger continue team building

Expect the unexpected should be the watchword of the America’s Cup.

Yesterday the mysterious fourth Cup team – Stars+Stripes Team USA, representing the Long Beach Yacht Club – posted a statement on their Facebook page, only their third post this year, to announce that they were . . .

Honored and excited to announce that Tricia Wilber has joined Stars+Stripes as CEO.

Tricia will take this leadership position to deliver on the overall management of the brand, team, and business operations. She will report to Chairman and co-founder, Mike Buckley, and co-founder Taylor Canfield.

Tricia comes to Stars+Stripes USA after a 19-year career at the Walt Disney Company where she last held the position, for 9 years as Chief Marketing Officer for The Walt Disney Company, EMEA. “I have been advising Mike and Taylor on their vision for the last 2½ years. I believe in their mission to leverage world-class sailing events and their success to bring diversity and inclusion to the sport of sailing,” said Tricia Wilber.

“Tricia brings her business acumen, combined with her experience of world-class storytelling to lead us to achieve our goals. We are honored to have her take this role and excited about working together,” said Chairman and co-Founder, Mike Buckley, and co-Founder Taylor Canfield.

Although they have yet to complete a boat or assemble a race team, they are not giving up just yet.

With the three other challengers now based in Auckland, New Zealand, preparing for the first racing in December. it seems that Stars+Stripes are cutting it fine to making the start line.

Rumour is that ETNZ need there to be four challengers to justify some of their funding for the 36th America’s Cup.

So Stars+Stripes remain on the song sheet, waiting for the fat lady to sing!

