World Sailing statement on Presidential election interference

World Sailing has issued a statement regarding interference in upcoming World Sailing Elections.

It has come to the attention of World Sailing that Mr. Ser Miang Ng, IOC Member from Singapore and member of World Sailing Ethics Commission, has been interfering in the internal elections and politics of World Sailing. These actions are deemed unacceptable and condemned by World Sailing.

For an individual to misuse their position in order to intervene in the election and politics of an autonomous International Federation goes against all good governance practices.

In discussions and reference statement by the IOC and ASOIF, World Sailing understands that these actions were taken by the individual alone and do not reflect the views of the IOC or the Olympic Movement.

World Sailing prides itself on being an open and transparent organisation, one with well governed processes that are in line with ASOIF and IOC guidelines. The actions by this individual are an attempt to compromise the World Sailing Election Committee and the elections themselves.

The World Sailing (WS) statement follows reports by the website, insidethegames.com, that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) had raised concerns regarding two of the candidates in the World Sailing Presidential election – commencing 9 October – warning the [WS] committee overseeing the election that the allegations against them are potentially damaging to the organization.

In comments relayed in an email from IOC vice-president Ng Ser Miang to the World Sailing Election Committee and attributed to Pâquerette Girard Zappelli, the IOC chief ethics and compliance officer claimed the committee should provide a “full disclosure of the personal situations” of incumbent Kim Andersen and vice-president Scott Perry to members who are due to cast their vote in the election.

It is the publication of the content of that email that has prompted the above statement from World Sailing, which claimed Ser Miang’s actions ‘were taken by the individual alone and do not reflect the views of the IOC or the Olympic Movement’.

Mr Andersen, is reported to have also submitted a formal complaint to the World Sailing Ethics Commission against the group’s acting chairman Dieter Neupert.

Mr Andersen and Mr Perry are two of four candidates standing for the post of World Sailing President in the imminent elections. The results will be announced at the end of the Annual Conference by the General Assembly on 1 November.

Related Post:

RYA prepares for World Sailing Presidential Election