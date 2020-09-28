J/70 Italia-Cup, Malcesine 2nd event – Final

After a first day at the J/70 Italia-Cup, Malcesine, without wind on Lake Garda, two days of good conditions followed.

After seven races, Luca Domenici ITA (with Diego Negri ITA) took the second event overall win ahead of Mauro Roversi (ITA and in third place Marinelli (ITA)

Britain’s James Peters, sailing with Jonathan Calascione, Fynn Sterritt and Geoff Carveth, finished in 5th place, three points behind Frederico Stocchi of Italy.

Peters also finished fifth overall in the first event last weekend.

J/70 – Italia-Cup – Malcesine #2 – Final after 7 races (31 entries)

1st ITA 725 Notaro Team – LUCA DOMENICI – – 2 1 2 6 4 1 -15 – – 16 pts

2nd ITA 1090 JCURVE – MAURO ROVERSI – – 8 5 1 -14 1 3 4 – – 22 pts

3rd ITA 1046 Alice – MARINELLI – – 5 9 7 3 3 -11 2 – – 29 pts

4th ITA 1489 Cheyenne – FEDERICO STROCCHI – – 1 15 10 1 -32 4 3 – – 34 pts

5th GBR 1452 Calypso – JAMES PETERS – – 13 -28 3 4 2 2 13 – – 37 pts

6th ITA 1184 Aniene Young – LUCA TUBARO – – 3 6 4 -24 12 7 7 – – 39 pts

7th MON 1132 JUNDA – LUDOVICO FASSITELLI – – -29 2 12 7 10 8 5 – – 44 pts

8th ITA 572 White Hawk – GIANFRANCO NOE – – 9 13 13 2 6 6 -19 – – 49 pts

9th ITA 853 Petite Terrible – CLAUDIA ROSSI – – -32 10 17 11 7 5 1 – – 51 pts

10th ITA 557 Jeniale EuroSystem – MASSIMO RAMA – – 6 14 5 10 11 -21 6 – – 52 pts

Full results available here . . .