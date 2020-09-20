Gold & Bronze for GBR at Formula Kite Mixed Team Relay Europeans

Britain’s Connor Bainbridge and Ellie Aldridge take Gold at the Formula Kite Mixed Team Relay Europeans in Ebensee, Austria.

Bainbridge and Aldridge were joined on the podium by GBR team-mates Guy Bridge and Katie Dabson who claimed Bronze.

Germany’s Florian Gruber and Leonie Meyer took the Silver.

Earlier in the day, Bridge and Dabson had won their semi-final B flight to join Bainbridge and Aldridge, and Gruber and Meyer in the Medal Race series.

The medal race fleet was completed by Alejandro Climent and Gisela Pulido of Spain who won the semi-final A flight.

In the Medal Race series, Bainbridge and Aldridge won the first race with Bridge and Dabson finishing second ahead of Climent and Pulido, with Gruber and Meyer in fourth.

Medal race scoring is that the first team to reach 3 points, win the event.

Bainbridge and Aldridge’s win, added to two carry-over wins gave them the required three points to take the gold, with Gruber and Meyer taking silver, and Bridge and Dabson the bronze.

2020 Formula Kite Mixed Team Relay Europeans