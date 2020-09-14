Morris and Fillmore storm into lead at RS800 Nationals

Day 3 at the RS800 National Championships and the third set of leaders, Tom Morris and Guy Fillmore take a 12 point lead.

Morris and Fillmore found another gear to rack-up three race wins and a second place, relagating defending champions, Luke and Emma McEwen to second place.

Hugh Shone and Fiona Hampshireare tied on 20 points with the McEwens, with Robert Gullan and Calum Healey in fourth place, on 21 points after picking up the final race win of the day.

Megan Brickwood and Stephanie Orton also had a consistant day, a 2, 3, 2, 5, putting them in fifth place with 22 points.

While Morris and Fillmore are looking comfortable leaaders, everything to play for the remaining podium places.

Volvo Noble Marine RS800 National Championship – After 8 races, 2 discard (24 entries)

1st Tom Morris and Guy Fillmore – – 1 -3 2 -25 1 1 1 2 – – 8 pts

2nd Luke McEwen and Emma McEwen – – 6 2 1 2 -7 -9 5 4 – – 20 pts

3rd Hugh Shone and Fiona Hampshire – – 2 1 3 -18 -10 7 4 3 – – 20 pts

4th Robert Gullan and Calum Healey – – 4 -6 5 -25 3 2 6 1 – – 21 pts

5th Megan Brickwood and Stephanie Orton – – -9 7 -9 3 2 3 2 5 – – 22 pts

6th Phil Walker and John Mather – – 5 5 -11 1 4 -11 3 6 – – 24 pts

7th Joseph Bradley and Benjamin Bradley – – 7 -25 4 4 11 4 -15 7 – – 37 pts

8th Cam Stewart and Alice Masterman – – 3 9 -12 8 8 8 -12 9 – – 45 pts

9th James Penty and Eddie Grayson – – -19 4 -15 11 9 5 10 13 – – 52 pts

10th Cameron Moss and Darrol Moss – – -16 8 -14 14 5 6 13 12 – – 58 pts