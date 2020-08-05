2020 World Sailing AGM and Presidential election to be held electronically

World Sailing will hold its 2020 Annual General Meeting and General Assembly electronically, due to the global challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Abu Dhabi, UAE was scheduled to host World Sailing’s 2020 Annual Conference from 24 October, with the AGM and General Assembly concluding the meeting on 1 November.

Due to ongoing travel restrictions, World Sailing’s Board of Directors resolved to hold the AGM and General Assembly electronically, in accordance with a written special resolution approved by World Sailing’s Member National Authorities in June.

World Sailing’s Annual Conference comprises a number of Commission, Sub-committee, Committee and Council meetings. These meetings will also be hosted electronically.

World Sailing’s Election Committee is now accepting nominations for the 2020 election of the World Sailing President and Vice-Presidents.

The deadline for the close of nominations is Sunday 6 September 2020 (eight weeks prior to the General Assembly).

A candidate must have five or more nominations to be put forward for election.

