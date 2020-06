Incredible drone footage from the remotest and wildest oceans by Ocean Race media.

Every time the Onboard Reporters fly their drones in The Ocean Race, they have to land them again on a violently moving, wet platform.

Lots of people asked to see how you catch a drone at sea, so here are the unseen video clips from the world’s most daring drone pilots.



New name, new logo, new boats – same pioneering spirit. Welcome to The Ocean Race.



Related Post:

The Ocean Race route to visit 10 cities

The Ocean Race could be postponed for a year