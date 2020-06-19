America’s Cup delay

Various New Zealand Government offices and the Auckland Council are reported to be pushing for the 36th America’s Cup to be delayed.

The local authorities are claimed to want the Christmas Cup event – scheduled for 17 to 20 December 2020 – to be pushed back into January 2021.

The problem with this is that the Challenger Selection Series is scheduled for 15 January to 22 February, with the actual 36th America’s Cup Match set for 6 to 15 March 2021.

This change would mean trying to squeeze the ‘Christmas Cup’ in straight after the New Year, leaving little time for the teams to make any changes to their boats after their first ever competitive meeting!

The only practicle alternative would be to shift the complete schedule a month back . . . rescheduling the AC36 Cup Match to April 2021.

Any changes to the cup dates would need to be approved between the Defender of the Cup, ETNZ, and the Challenger of Record, Luna Rossa.

Emirates Team New Zealand said on Twitter today . . .

‘Contrary to the misleading position expressed this evening on @newshubNZ about delays to the AC, the Defenders position firmly remains unchanged:

“to clarify speculation of movement of @americascup regatta dates, the Defender confirms there is no change in the event schedule.”



But when the chips are down who really decides . . . The NZ Government or the AC36 Organisation ?

Meanwhile the ETNZ test boat Te Kahu, has been able to continue their race practice on Waitemata Harbour – recently on Course C.

The first AC75 of the New York Yacht Club team, American Magic is due to arrive in New Zealand at the end of June.

Ben Ainlsie’s INEOS Team UK’s first AC75 is still based in the UK at Portsmouth, where they have recently been out practicing on the Solent

