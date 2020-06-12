Alex Thomson pulls out of IMOCA event

Alex Thomson has decided not to take part in the Vendée-Arctic-Les Sables d’Olonn race due to begin on 4 July.

The IMOCA Vendée-Arctic-Les Sables d’Olonn is a replacement for the New York to Vendée Transat, which was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Ahead of the Vendée Globe, Thomson was scheduled to race HUGO BOSS in the New York to Vendée Transat, but he has made the decision not to participate in the replacement race.

Thomson has yet to complete his solo 2,000 nautical mile passage, a final qualification requirement for the Vendée Globe race.

Thomson commented . . . “That decision was based on a number of factors.“

“We felt that the race did not align well with our schedule and there are also, of course, still restrictions on travel and quarantine requirements, which would make competing in the race more complex.”

“I also have some concerns over the risks associated with competing in a race which takes boats further north than Cape Horn is south. For us, it was an unnecessary risk to take so close to the Vendée Globe.”

“Ultimately, quality time on the water is of paramount importance now and we’ve put together a schedule that we believe allows us to use the time we have left in the very best way.”

Over the coming weeks and months, Thomson and his crew will train offshore in a bid to further develop and enhance the performance of HUGO BOSS ahead of the Vendée Globe start on 8 November 2020.

He will also complete his solo 2,000 nautical mile passage, a final qualification requirement for the Vendée Globe race.

