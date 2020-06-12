International 14 POW – Cancel or Reschedule?

The International 14 UK Association has confirmed that due to ongoing uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19 situation, Tynemouth SC no longer feels able to host the 2020 POW.

As there continues to be huge support from TSC to host the event, the association is proposing to transfer Tynemouth to 2021 with Plymouth moving to 2022 potentially as a Europeans.

The i14 Association is working with HISC and ISC to reschedule as many trophy races as possible for September and October.

The plan would also be to host the Hayling Hull as part of a rescheduled HISC Whitsunday regatta over the August Bank Holiday (29-31 Aug).

The tides and ISC calendar make the following dates an option for an Autumn Series of trophy races: 22-23 August, 4-5 September, 3-4 and 24-25th October.

The key remaining question is whether to attempt to reschedule the 2020 POW as part of the Autumn Series of events.

i14 Assoc members can follow the link below to submit their response here: POW vote . . .

There will be a further update after the 4 July Phase 3 announcement.