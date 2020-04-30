Batt Sails cutting for PPE

Batt Sails of Bosham have completely re-purposed their sail loft to cut and make PPE to help the NHS at several levels during the COVID19 crisis.

Their computer cutting facility is cutting hospital scrubs free for local volunteer groups to sew.



They are also making and distributing full-face visors for GP surgeries, Care Homes, In-Home Carers, including free visors for Registered Carers and Hospices.

Your help will cover the cost of essential materials and distribution costs.

The more we raise the more we can do to help fill this urgent need.

BATT SAILS Cutting Free for PPE – Donate Here . . . https://www.gofundme.com/f/cutting-free-for-ppe

More at http://www.battsails.com/