ETNZ are Back to Business under new level 3 Covid-19 rules

As New Zealand start the long road back from their strict COVID-19 lockdown, Emirates Team New Zealand resumed on water development and testing.

The ETNZ team were quickly back on the water for the first time since 23 March with their test boat, the 12metre foiling monohul Te Kahu.

Commercial companies can now start-up under the new rules of alert level 3, if they respect social distancing.



The Kiwi team were also able to re-start work on building their second AC75 on Tuesday after they had to stop work under the strict level 4 restrictions.

They claim to have lost some 9,000 manhours of build time during the Level 4 lock down.

Their first AC75 is still on its return journey from Sardinia after the cancellation of the Cagliari and Portsmouth UK events.

Restrictions on foreigners entering New Zealand remain, with a two-week quarantine period required.

