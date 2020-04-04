American Magic and the Top of Tech

The America’s Cup challenger American Magic releases a new video focusing on the technical background to their challenge.

A new generation of talented designers, boatbuilders, sailors, and shore crew are helping to propel American Magic, the USA Challenger for the 36th America’s Cup. The impact on sailing in the U.S. will be felt for years to come.



Designer Robyn Lesh brings the formidable combination of training from Oakcliff Sailing and a degree in Mechanical-Ocean Engineering (mechanical engineering for water-related applications) from MIT to the AC75 DEFIANT.

Robyn handles the boat’s weight estimates and tracking from the design phase through production, as well as design and production of most 3D-printed components on board.

Related Post:

It’s a kinda magic . . .

The Terry and Dean American Magic Show