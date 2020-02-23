It’s a kinda magic . . .

American Magic Principal Designer Marcelino Botin fosters a design environment that encourages creativity, change and continuous improvement.

“You do wake up sometimes with an idea in your head. Something that just comes out of nowhere.”

An America’s Cup veteran, Marcelino is now applying the formidable collective experience of his design group to the groundbreaking AC75.



Header inspired by:

One dream, one soul,

One prize, one goal.

One golden glance of what should be.

It’s a kind of magic . . . Roger Taylor 1985

