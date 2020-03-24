Eric Twiname Championships cancelled

The 2020 Eric Twiname Championships has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The much-loved regatta was due to take place at Rutland Sailing Club from May 8 to 10, however given the current measures in place to halt the spread of coronavirus it was felt that the event is now untenable.

It was hoped that the event could be postponed until later in the year but due to congestion in the calendar in the latter part of 2020 the tough decision was made to cancel the event.

Anyone who has entered the regatta will be refunded the entry fees within the next few weeks.

Rutland Sailing Club is completely closed for a minimum of three weeks (23rd March to 13th April).

This period of closure will be reviewed in line with Government guidance and any updates will be posted on the Sailing Club website.