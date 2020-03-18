Merlin Rockets at Wembley Craftinsure Silver Tiller

Despite the date on the Press Release, the second Craftinsure Merlin Rocket Silver Tiller event took place at Wembley SC on Sunday 15 March 2020.
It also featured a familiar podium with another overall win for Andy Davis and Pippa Kilsby, this time squeezing ahead of Ian Sharps and Alex Warren on count-back.
In third place were Caroline Croft and Chris Gould, with David Winder and Liv Bell just holding off Frances Gifford and Arthur Henderson to take fourth place.
Taking a break from the International 49er circuit was Stu Bithell, sailing here with Katherine Himber and winning the first race.
Unfortunately gear failure meant retirement and the end of what might have been for them.
The next Silver Tiller event, 22 March at Midland SC, is cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Ist Silver Fleet: 3749 Colin and Sean Anderson
1st Bronze Fleet: 3774 Richard Coulter and Chris Hill
1st Old Boat: 3583 Ben Eaves and Ron Kennaugh
1st Wembley Boat: 3715 Richard Cooke and Luke Moore
Merlin Rocket – Craftinsure Silver Tiller Wembley
1st 3735 Andy Davis and Pippa Kilsby -4 2 1 – – 3 pts
2nd 3712 Ian Sharps and Alex Warren -2 1 2 – – 3 pts
3rd 3803 Caroline Croft and Chris Gould -5 3 3 – – 6 pts
4th 3781 David Winder and Liv Bell 3 6 26 – – 9 pts
5th 3676 Frances Gifford and Arthur Henderson -6 5 4 – – 9 pts
6th 3787 Chris Martin and Samuel Bailey -8 4 6 – – 10 pts
7th 3775 Dan Willett and Pete Nicholson -14 7 5 – – 12 pts
8th 3749 Colin Anderson and Sean Anderson -9 8 7 – – 15 pts
9th 3801 Matt Biggs and Tom Pygall 7 9 26 – – 16 pts
10th 3774 Richard Coulter and Chris Hill -11 10 8 – – 18 pts
11th 3583 Ben Eaves and Rob Kennaugh 10 -11 9 – – 19 pts
12th 3671 Piers Lambert and Martin Worth -13 12 10 – – 22 pts
13th 3715 Richard Cooke and Luke Moores -15 13 12 – – 25 pts
14th 3811 Stuart Bithel and Katherine Himber 1 26 26 – – 27 pts
15th 3702 Duncan Salmon and Susie Brough 16 26 11 – – 27 pts
16th 3731 Andy Jones and Anna Aylward -17 14 13 – – 27 pts
17th 3770 Jon Steward and Mike -20 16 14 – – 30 pts
18th 3799 Paul Rayson and Blake Newman -19 17 15 – – 32 pts
19th 3745 Paul Dean and Hannah Burt 18 15 26 – – 33 pts
20th 3668 Mark Smythe and Julie Cronshaw -22 18 16 – – 34 pts
21st 3709 Rob Henderson and Alice Markham 12 26 26 – – 38 pts
22nd 3465 Graham Webb and Mateo Mancini 23 26 17 – – 40 pts
23rd 3637 Alan Broadbent and Russell Hall 21 26 26 – – 47 pts
24th 3561 Joe Shaw and John Sankey 24 26 26 – – 50 pts
25th 3717 John Green and Marco 26 26 26 – – 52 pts
Related Post: