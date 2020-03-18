JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship – Day 4 on Sydney Harbour

The Honda Marine team of David McDiarmid, Matt Steven and Brad Collins hold a narrow points lead after the discard at the JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship on Sydney Harbour.

Honda Marine lead Winning Group of Seve Jarvin, Sam Newton and Scott Babbage by just four points.

In third place is Shaw & Partners Financial Services of James Dorron, Harry Bethwaite, Tim Westwood, and in fourth place Smeg of Micah Lane, Ricky Bridge and Peter Harris.

2020 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship – After 7 races 1 discard (24 entries)

1st Honda Marine – David McDiarmid – – 1 1 3 2 3 1 4 – – 11 pts

2nd Winning Group – Seve Jarvin – – 4 2 4 5 1 3 1 – – 15 pts

3rd Shaw & Partners Financial Services – James Dorron – – 2 7 1 4 23 5 9 – – 28 pts

4th Smeg – Micah Lane – – 5 4 7 15 8 2 3 – – 29 pts

5th Tech2 – Jack Macartney – – 3 9 17 9 5 7 2 – – 35 pts

6th Finport Finance / Breene & Breene Solicitors – Keagan York – – 7 11 2 25 10 6 7 – – 43 pts

7th Bird and Bear – Tom Clout – – 10 20 14 1 7 8 10 – – 50 pts

8th Yandoo – John Winning Snr – – 11 3 15 3 4 17 14 – – 50 pts

9th URM – Marcus Ashley Jones – – 6 13 6 10 19 25 8 – – 62 pts

10th C‑Tech – Alex Vallings – – 17 16 5 18 9 4 12 – – 63 pts

11th Noakes Blue – Yvette Heritage – – 9 21 13 12 12 12 6 – – 64 pts

12th thekitchenmaker.com.au – Jordan Girdis – – 18 8 9 7 6 16 22 – – 64 pts

13th Noakesailing – Sean Langman – – 22 6 16 6 15 18 5 – – 66 pts

14th Rag & Famish Hotel – Bryce Edwards – – 16 15 8 25 2 14 11 – – 66 pts

15th Maersk Line – Peron Pearse – – 13 14 12 8 18 9 13 – – 69 pts

16th The Oak Double Bay / 4 Pines – Aron Everett – – 12 5 18 14 14 10 17 – – 72 pts

17th AppliancesOnline.com.au – Brett Van Munster – – 14 10 11 13 13 13 15 – – 74 pts

18th Vintec – Kirk Mitchell – – 8 17 21 11 11 11 23 – – 79 pts

19th Birkenhead Point Marina – Tom Anderson – – 19 18 10 19 16 19 18 – – 100 pts

20th Queenslander – David Hayter – – 25 12 23 16 22 15 16 – – 104 pts

21st Ilve – Pedro Vozone – – 15 19 19 17 21 21 20 – – 111 pts

22nd Dal Zotto – Jack Sprague – – 22 22 22 25 20 20 19 – – 125 pts

23rd Lumix – Alex Watson – – 25 23 20 20 17 22 24 – – 126 pts

24th QMC – Matt Rogers – – 25 25 24 21 24 23 21 – – 138 pts