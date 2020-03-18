ETNZ Shake-A-Leg

Like everyone being impacted by COVID-19 around the world, Emirates Team New Zealand are taking precautions seriously to protect themselves and others.

Emirates Team New Zealand’s AC75 is in-transit to Europe, possibly rerouted to go direct to Portsmouth UK, since the cancellation of the Cagliari, Italy, event.

But with the Portsmouth event looking likely to come up against the latest UK ‘advice’ on large gatherings, that could be changed to who knows where or when?

Keep washing those hands.



Related Post:

New UK coronavirus measures put pressure on Portsmouth ACWS event

Sir Ben celebrates 20 years since winning first gold medal