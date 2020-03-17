RYA suspends organised events and training

In light of the developing situation around coronavirus (COVID-19), the RYA is to postpone its directly organised events and training until at least 30 April 2020.

The RYA’s decision has been taken after the government advised against mass gatherings, to minimise social contact and avoid non-essential travel to curb the spread of the virus.

RYA-organised events and training now on hold include:

Non-essential competitive events at all levels including:

– RYA Youth National Championships

– RYA British Youth Sailing Squad Training

– British Youth Sailing Junior Easter Camp

– Women’s Winter Match Racing

– Student Match Racing Championships

RYA Instructor Training and revalidations scheduled to run between 20 March and 30 April (dates beyond this timeframe will be reviewed in April)

Regional Instructor Training Days

Onboard Instructor Development Days

RYA Club Development Forums

RYA Disability Awareness Training

Sarah Treseder, CEO of the RYA, said:

“We haven’t taken this decision lightly, however it’s important that we all play our part in combatting the spread of this virus. We are here to support members, affiliates and other stakeholders at this time and would strongly urge anyone with questions to contact us.”

These measures only impact events and training directly organised by the RYA.

The RYA urge affiliated clubs, classes and training centres to review their own activities and carry out their own risk assessments using the latest guidance on coronavirus.

The RYA recognises that the situation in the UK is rapidly evolving, and will continue to monitor it and respond accordingly to government advice.

An update on further measures will be issued on or after April 30.

Alistair Dickson, Director of Sport Development at the RYA, said:

“While we have brought these measures in to adhere to government advice on limiting the spread of coronavirus, it doesn’t mean that people can’t go sailing at all. In fact, getting out on the water can be a great way to look after your physical and mental health in these challenging times.”

Further advice for clubs, classes and training centres, as well as boating the UK and abroad, can be found here.

If you have any queries, please contact the RYA on 02380 604100.

Related Post:

IOC Steps Back From the Brink

New UK coronavirus measures put pressure on Portsmouth ACWS event